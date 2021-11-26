Dutch voters from ethnic minorities feel poorly represented in parliament. Researchers in the National Voter Survey came to this conclusion in the first-ever time that they paid extra attention to this group, which make up over 10 percent of voters, NOS reports.

Nearly 73 percent of ethnic minority voters believe that their interests are not looked out for enough. Over three-quarters said that there are too few parliamentarians from ethnic minorities. The feeling of poor representation is even more prevalent among voters who experience discrimination.

Of these voters, 42 percent said they experience discrimination often or very often. This percentage is even higher among Dutch people with a Surinamese or African background and among second-generation immigrants.

Ethnic minority voters used to vote mainly for the PvdA, but this is changing with the emergence of parties explicitly dedicated to this group.

DENK scores well with Dutch with Moroccan and Turkish roots, Bij1 among Dutch with Surinamese and African roots, and Dutch-Asian people tend to vote for the right-wing parties.

In Europe, the Netherlands is leading the way with the emergence of such parties, researcher Marcel Lubbers said to NOS. "Whether the arrival of parties like DENK and Bij1 removes or strengthens the feeling of poor representation remains to be seen now that they are both in parliament."