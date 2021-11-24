Education staff should be given priority for getting the booster shot, according to the primary school association PO Raad, the secondary school association VO Raad, the university association VSNU, and the education association AOb. They are making an "urgent appeal" about this to the Ministries of Education and Health.

The organizations are concerned about the safety of education employees now that the coronavirus infections are skyrocketing again. They also point out that these employees received the second vaccination more than six months ago. The booster shot should strengthen the defense against the virus because the protection of the coronavirus vaccines may decrease over time.

"We also argue for a more energetic approach to additional measures, such as improving ventilation in schools," the organizations wrote. "We appreciate that the Cabinet has labeled keeping schools and educational institutions open as a particularly high priority. But now that the coronavirus infections are rising sharply again, concerns in the education field are increasing."