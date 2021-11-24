Erasmus MC in Rotterdam, in collaboration with general practitioners, launched a hotline for people who are still hesitant to get vaccinated against Covid-19. The Vaccination Doubts Hotline will be available on Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on 010 7041500, the hospital announced.

Internist Robin Peeters, initiator of this hotline, noticed that many people have medical doubts about the vaccine, specifically pregnant women, people who want to have a baby, people with allergies, and people with autoimmune diseases. Their questions about the vaccines are often so specific that they can't find answers on the official sites. And that while "a lot of incorrect information" is being spread.

"We are now starting a telephone line to keep people well informed and to give them a place to go with their questions," Peeters explained.

The hotline is staffed with medical students who are "aware of the latest scientific insights." The students are prepared for callers who are "strongly against vaccination and who would like to share their opinions" but want to "keep these conversations as short as possible," Peeters said.

According to him, the hotline is intended for "silent doubters who have specific medical questions. We think it is important to make time for this because you may eventually also be able to prevent hospital admissions."