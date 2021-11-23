As in previous coronavirus waves, the Netherlands is once again transferring Covid-19 patients to hospitals in Germany. The first two patients were transferred on Tuesday, the national coordination center for patient distribution LCPS announced, NOS reports.

The two patients were transferred from the Franciscus Gasthuis & Vlietland in Rotterdam to the BGU hospital in Bochum. Germany has a larger intensive care capacity than the Netherlands.

"By moving patients, we want to create space so that ICU capacity remains available for Covid patients, but also for regular care, LCPS spokesperson Monique Jacobs said on radio program Spraakmakers. Germany also sees a spike in coronavirus cases. "But the hospitals across the border still have 20 places to take in Dutch patients."