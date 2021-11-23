The CDA argues for stopping the tolerance of "user amounts" of hard drugs like ecstasy in a new vision on the Dutch approach to drugs. In it, the coalition party advocates a tougher approach to drug crime. If it is up to the CDA, someone caught with hard drugs for the first time will be fined. The second time will result in community service.

Although hard drugs are officially banned, one ecstasy pill, for example, is considered possession for personal use and usually tolerated by the authorities. The CDA states that having five ecstasy pills in your pocket is even tolerated at the Amsterdam Dance Event because "it is not feasible for the police to make an arrest for every drug possession."

According to the CDA, the tolerance policy is partly the reason "why the Netherlands has become much more affected by serious organized drug crime compared to other European countries." The vision lists countless other measures that the party wants to take to prevent the Netherlands from becoming a "narco-state."

The maximum penalty for the production of and trade in hard drugs must be increased and brought into line with the neighboring countries, according to the CDA. The party speaks of a "strict anti-mafia legislation following the Italian example." In addition, coffeeshops do not belong in the typical street scene, according to the CDA, which wants to move them to industrial estates. The party also wants a return fund to invest seized money in vulnerable neighborhoods.

"There are no simple solutions," said MP Anne Kuik. "If we want to protect the democratic constitutional state better, we must not waste any means to achieve this goal. That is why the CDA comes up with proposals that strengthen the entire chain. From prevention to investigation, and from information sharing to legislation at the local and international level to put a stop to drug-related undermining."