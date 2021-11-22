For the third consecutive night, there were riots in multiple Dutch cities on Sunday. Around 30 people were arrested for things like vandalism, arson, and lighting fireworks. Emergency ordinances applied in multiple cities, giving the police more room to take action and impose restrictions, NOS reports.

In Roosendaal, rioters set fire to a primary school, set off heavy fireworks, and a car caught fire. The police said they arrested 15 people for disturbing public order.

Many police officers were on duty in the center of Enschede after an online call to riot in the city. An emergency ordinance was in effect between 8:30 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. As far as is known, the police arrested five people for vandalism and lighting fireworks.

Groningen had an emergency ordinance in effect until 5:00 a.m. after an online call to riot following a demonstration against the coronavirus restrictions. The protest was peaceful, but there were incidents afterward. According to the municipality, rioters vandalized a storefront, dragged away bicycles, set fires here and there, and damaged a bus shelter. At least three people were arrested.

Dozens of young people gathered in Tilburg to set off fireworks, damaging multiple trash cans. Exactly how many young people were involved is not clear, a police spokesperson said to Omroep Brabant. "I hear noises from between 30 and 100 people. The truth will be somewhere in the middle." As far as is known, the police made no arrests.

Emergency ordinances were also in effect in Roermond and Stein after riots on Friday. There the police carried out preventive searches. Five people were arrested for narcotics possession.

Earlier on Sunday, there were also incidents around football matches in the Eredivisie. The police arrested 24 people at the Kuip in Rotterdam for throwing fireworks at the police. Three people were arrested in front of the Cambuur Stadium in Leeuwarden for setting off fireworks.

"The way in which rioters wreaked havoc tonight is criminal," Leeuwarden mayor Sybrand Buma said to NOS. "Respect for the police and fire brigade, who acted under difficult circumstances."