Several lions and gorillas at Diergaarde Blijdorp, the Rotterdam Zoo, tested positive for the coronavirus. The zoo suspects an asymptomatic employee infected the animals.

"They are droopy, have less appetite, sometimes a slight cough, and the gorillas also have stomach and intestinal problems," the zoo said on its website. Other than the coronavirus infection, the animals are in good condition.

"We now mainly give the animals a lot of rest to recover. The caretakers and vet keep an extra eye on the gorillas and lions. They support with medication where necessary."

Visitors were not at risk of getting the coronavirus from the animals, according to the zoo. There was no direct contact with the animals.

The gorillas and lions have now been moved into quarantine, not visible to the public.