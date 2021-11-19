The Health and Youth Care Inspectorate (IGJ) warns people not to get infected with the coronavirus on purpose. The Inspectorate points out that this is dangerous and says it is "outraged" by initiatives to contract the virus deliberately. The IGJ believes that anyone who infects themselves "deliberately endangers public health."

The IGJ says it is investigating a website that offers people the possibility of deliberately contracting the coronavirus. Such a website was much discussed on social media on Thursday. According to the site, people can buy a package with the coronavirus in a tube. The page is currently unreachable.

Inspector General Marina Eckenhausen of the IGJ calls such initiatives "a slap in the face" for the relatives of coronavirus victims and for "everyone who has been committed to fighting the pandemic for over a year and a half."

The IGJ cannot say why people would want to be infected. The controversial website mentioned, among other things, getting proof of recovering from the coronavirus or not wanting to get vaccinated. With evidence of recovery, people can get a coronavirus access pass even under the much-discussed 2G policy. It is not known whether people actually want to contract the virus for this reason.

