The number of deaths last week was much higher than usual for this time of year. In total, more than 3,750 people died. That is almost 850 more than expected, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reported. According to the stats office, the higher mortality is visible in all age groups.

CBS does not yet have an explanation for the higher mortality. But more coronavirus deaths were reported to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) last week.

According to CBS, the excess mortality clearly increased in recent weeks But mortality has already been above the usual numbers since the beginning of August.

CBS estimates that 2,100 people aged 80 or older died last week. That is almost 500 more than expected. Mortality in this age group has been remarkably high for four weeks. This also applies to people aged 65 to 80. In this age group, 1,200 people died last week, nearly 300 more than expected. An estimated 450 people younger than 65 died last week. That is over 50 more than expected.