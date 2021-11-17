The Rutte Cabinet can only expand the use of the coronavirus access pass if other measures are no longer sufficient to prevent the spread of the virus. The outgoing Cabinet must first substantiate its choice well, according to advice from the Netherlands Institute for Human Rights on the legislative proposal concerning the 2G policy.

New laws are required to expand the coronavirus access pass and introduce a 2G policy. The Institute was asked to review the bills and see whether they violated human rights.

"The introduction of the 2G policy and the coronavirus access pass at work and in education is putting human rights under great pressure. The caretaker Cabinet has not sufficiently demonstrated the proportionality of these measures," the Institute said on Tuesday.

With the 2G approach, the Cabinet wants to only give a QR code after vaccination (Gevaccineerd) or recovery from a coronavirus infection (Genezen). A negative test is then no longer sufficient to get the green tick on the access pass.

The Netherlands Institute for Human Rights also wants the Cabinet to pay explicit attention to people who cannot be vaccinated due to illness or disability in communication about 2G and 3G (Getest - tested negative for Covid-19). It should also take more account of people who speak little or no Dutch.