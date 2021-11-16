The number of coronavirus cases continues to increase in a straight line. It is almost certain that the Dutch health services registered over 100,000 positive Covid-19 tests in the past week. That is the highest number ever, in the 72nd time the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) has published weekly figures. For the sixth week in a row, the number of new cases has risen by about 40 percent.

Last Tuesday, the RIVM reported that it received almost 77,000 reports of positive tests in the seven previous days. In the six days following, just over 90,000 infections have already been confirmed, averaging 15,000 per day. That already breaks the weekly figures record. The previous record, reported in the week of 22 December, stood at 82,340 positive tests.

The RIVM also reports the weekly Covid-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday. Last week's figures saw 1,137 admissions, 204 of which were in intensive care. This is likely to increase further. The RIVM also reports the number of coronavirus-related deaths. Last week there were 172.

The reproduction number has been stable at 1.2 in recent weeks, meaning the number of infections continues to rise at the same pace. The national risk level is likely to remain at the highest "severe" level.