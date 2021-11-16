Over 20 thousand people were diagnosed with an infection of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday morning, the first time that has happened in a single day since the start of the pandemic. Raw data from the RIVM showed that 20,252 people tested positive during the 24-hour period, setting a new record. That pushed the seven-day moving average up to 15,835, the sixth consecutive record-breaking day.

The daily data released on Tuesday also includes some data missing from over the weekend. That was caused by a telecommunications failure at the GGD, the RIVM said at the time.

About 19.6 percent of people tested by the GGD health services during last calendar week were diagnosed with the infection, the highest figure ever reported. On the last day of the week, 22.2 percent of those tested received news they were infected, also a single-day record.

The Hague also set a record for the highest number of its residents diagnosed with the infection in a single day. It was in third place of all cities with 489, over a hundred more than its average. Amsterdam led all cities with 667, roughly equivalent to its weekly average. That was followed by Rotterdam with 598, also a fourth above average.

Utrecht (369) and Tilburg (301) were the only other cities with more than three hundred infections. The data showed 44 cities had at least one hundred infections for the day.

It was also the first time since mid-May that over two thousand people with Covid-19 required treatment in a hospital. There were 2,071 admitted patients being treated for the disease on Tuesday afternoon, 86 more than the previous day after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths. The patient total has gone up 26 percent in a week. A similar increase would push the total above 2,600.

The current figure includes 385 patients in intensive care units, the most since the beginning of June. The figure is three-times the amount reported at the start of October. On Monday, patient coordination service LCPS said 380 Covid-19 patients were in an ICU. The other 1,686 patients with the coronavirus disease were being treated in regular care wards, a net increase of 81. The regular care total was nearly six-times the figure reported at the beginning of October.

Hospitals admitted 306 people with Covid-19 between Monday and Tuesday afternoon, the most in a single day since May 4. The LCPS said 39 of those patients were immediately sent to an ICU.

On average, hospitals admitted 246 people with the disease each of the past seven days, 32 of whom were sent to intensive care. The combined figure has shot up by 23 percent in a week.