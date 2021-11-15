From today, Netherlands residents should work from home unless it is impossible for them to do so, the government said in a press conference on Friday. And it seems that people are following that advice. Monday morning rush hour was quieter than in recent weeks.

"The advice to work from home is indeed having an effect, although it is still early," Jolanda van der Velden of travelers' association ANWB said to NOS on Monday morning. At around 7:30 a.m., there were about 58 kilometers of traffic jams on Dutch roads. "That is less than the past Mondays." By 8:30 a.m., the traffic jams decreased to 19 kilometers.

On October 6, the busiest morning rush hour of this year, there were 554 kilometers of traffic jams on Dutch roads.

Rijkswaterstaat also commented on the quiet roads on Twitter. "This morning we saw the quietest Monday morning rush hour since the end of the summer holidays," the public works department tweeted. "For tonight, we also expect few irregularities on the roads."