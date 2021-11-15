The national New Year's Eve countdown on Museumplein in Amsterdam was canceled, the city said on Monday. The New Year's celebrations and fireworks shows organized by the municipality in different districts will also be called off, Mayor Femke Halsema decided.

Due to the rapid increase in the numbers of coronavirus infections and Covid-19 hospital admissions, and the extra coronavirus measures, the outlook is dismal. It is not responsible to continue with preparations for the event because it is very uncertain how the situation will develop. Amsterdam has already made a significant significant investment for these shows to take place, and it is not possible without further commitment, according to the municipality.

The festivities and fireworks shows organized by the municipality were intended as an alternative to people setting off their own consumer-grade fireworks. The municipality already decided that people cannot set off their own fireworks in Amsterdam on New Year's Eve this year.

The professional fireworks displays were meant to provide an alternative in multiple places around the city.

"We hope that this is the last turn of a new year when we are still suffering so much from the coronavirus, and that next year we can herald the arrival of a new year with celebrations in many places in the city," the municipality said.