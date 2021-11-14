A police officer in Twente allowed criminals to access confidential information, including names, addresses, license plates and observation reports, over 300 times between April 2019 and December 2020. In return, the criminals supplied the officer with cocaine, RTV Oost reported.

The officer sent the confidential information via EncroChat.

Police received an anonymous tip in April 2020 that an officer had been working together with criminals.

After police infiltrated EncroChat last December, they encountered the information leaks. The officer was taken into custody on suspicion of corruption, privacy policy violation, and computer hacking.

In his apartment, investigators found envelopes used to store cocaine and notes he took on the names he looked up in the police system. The officer admitted he had expected the drugs and released the private information. He said he suffered from a drug addiction that spiraled out of control due to issues in his personal life. He awaits his trial in March outside of jail due to his son's poor health.