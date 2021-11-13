Sinterklaas parades can be seen in several places today across the Netherlands. During the press conference on Friday, Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced mayors themselves can determine if they want the Sinterklaas parades to go through.

Some organizers adjusted the parades due to the rising number of coronavirus infections. In Rotterdam, adults require a Covid access pass in the port of Scheveningen and the Willemsplein.

In Dordrecht, there will not be a traditional parade but instead a closed festival at the Grotekerkstuin with a mandatory QR code check.

Almelo and Amersfoort opted for a motorcade instead of the traditional parade.

Other places, including Utrecht, Roermond, Heerenveen and Akkrum, canceled the Sinterklaas parade this year due to the pandemic.

Chair of the Sint Nicolaas Committee in Tilburg, Fernand Plamen resigned, according to the Brabanste Dagblad, because he says holding the parade with rising coronavirus infections is irresponsible. Palmen previously worked as a pulmonologist. "I cannot stand behind this with my background," the former doctor said. "The pandemic is currently a hopeless situation."

The Sinterklaas parades can also be followed live on NPO3 after 12 p.m.

The action group Kick Out Zwarte Piet (KOZP) organized a protest in Breda near Park Valkenberg to voice their disapproval of the grey piets. The organization says grey piets are also racist and not an improvement from zwarte piet, where people paint their faces black. Protesters will carry signs reading "Grey piet is also racist" and "Kick out grey piet."

The KOZP demonstration planned for Sunday in Volendam has been canceled.

Pegida will protest on Saturday afternoon in favor of Zwarte Piet in Alkmaar, where only grey piets are allowed. The organization also planned to show up in Amsterdam on Sunday during the Sinterklaas parade. The Amsterdam arrival of Sinterklaas will be celebrated with a boat parade on Sunday but without a horse parade.