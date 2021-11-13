Grocery stores and supermarkets consider it possible that they will become busier in the coming days, particularly as hospitality businesses have to close earlier starting Saturday. In previous lockdowns, residents of the Netherlands needed more groceries than normal because they ate fewer restaurant meals. This also led to a jolt in supermarket sales.

A spokesperson for supermarket association CBL would not dare to make any predictions on Friday evening after the coronavirus press conference. She did say extra crowds are "possible.”

What will also play a role is that essential shops including supermarkets and grocery stores must also close nightly at 8 p.m. starting Saturday, the same time hospitality business are required to close. Thus it is no longer an option to shop when it is relatively quiet later at night.

The CBL spokesperson said the supermarkets will follow the rules and guidelines from the government and the RIVM, as they have done during the entire coronavirus period. "We have to do it together,” is the message the CBL is sharing with its members, including chains like Albert Heineken and Jumbo.

The supermarkets will also point out coronavirus measures to their customers as much as possible. "We expect that customers will adhere to the 1.5 meters distance rule and face mask obligation," the spokesperson indicated. Safe shopping for both customers and employees remains the priority, she added.