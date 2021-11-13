Seventeen men must appear in court next week because they allegedly paid a 16-year-old girl for sex. Three chauffeurs who drove the victim to the customers will also be brought before court, the Eindhovens Dagblad reported.

Police began their investigation in 2019 after they received a tip-off on a sex advertisement. When they followed the lead, they discovered a 16-year-old girl from Eindhoven.

On her phone, police discovered a large number of customers. Police also tracked down the driver, who, according to Public Prosecutors, received money from the victim. The chauffeurs drove the minor to hotels, parking lots and residences where the suspects had sex with her.

The Public Prosecution Services wants to tackle everyone who played a role in this case "because we absolutely do not want minors in prostitution." By punishing this case severely, the judiciary hops to send out a preventive message. "So that potential customers and drivers will think twice before getting involved. If you want ot prevent paid sex with a child, community service is not enough to deter customers," justice officer Janine Kramer said to the ED.

The case will last several days and starts on Tuesday at the court in Den Bosch.