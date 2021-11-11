The Netherlands shattered two grim coronavirus records on Thursday. Some 16,364 people were diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection between Wednesday and Thursday morning, the most ever in a single day. That pushed the seven-day moving average up to 12,378, breaking the previous record of 11,788 from December 22.

A combination of raw and corrected data demonstrates that 86,384 people tested positive for the infection during the past seven days, slightly lower than the average indicates. The previous record, based solely on corrected data, was 82,099.

The records were shattered at a moment that the Outbreak Management Team reportedly issued recommendations for two weeks of "lockdown-like" measures. This includes cancelling events, closing cinemas, shutting theater doors, restricting opening hours for hospitality businesses, and limiting group sizes. The issue will be debated by national and local politicians on Thursday and Friday, with a decision expected to be announced during a press conference on Friday evening.

Until now, the most infections reported in a daily raw data update from the RIVM was 13,066 on December 20. It was later revised down to 12,997.

About 17.5 percent of those tested by the GGD from November 3 - 9 received a positive diagnosis. That remains the highest in over 12 months, but is still lower than a peak recorded in October 2020 of 18.5 percent.

Testing figures are also rising rapidly, with 66,000 people tested daily during that same period in November, compared to 59,500 the week before, and 45,000 the preceding period. Testing has returned to levels not seen since the end of April.

The three cities with the most new infections were Amsterdam (614), Rotterdam (589), and The Hague (391). For the latter it was one of the highest daily figures on record.

Covid hospital total nears 1,700

Hospitals were also treating 1,699 people with Covid-19 on Thursday afternoon, up three percent in a day. The hospital total has gone up 28 percent compared to last Thursday. A similar increase would put the figure at 2,178. A month ago there were 512 people with the disease in hospitals.

The current hospital total includes 330 people in intensive care units, the most since June 7. That figure was three more than on Wednesday, after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths.

The other 1,369 people were being treated in a regular care ward, a net increase of 49. That pushed that figure to its highest point since February 12.

Some 1,464 people with Covid-19 were hospitalized the past seven days, including 225 in the past 24 hours. The average number of daily hospitalizations has gone up 20 percent to 209 per day. That includes 27 sent directly to an ICU, up from 22 a week ago.