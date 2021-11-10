Wednesday morning will be cloudy for most of the Netherlands and rainy in some places. As the week progresses, thick fog and even frost will become more likely.

People living in the southeast of the country can expect some sunshine, according to meteorological institute KNMI.

Despite overnight temperatures expected to fall to -1 degrees Celsius, by Wednesday afternoon the temperature should rise to 9 degrees. The maximum temperatures for the week will be between 11 and 13 degrees.

The wind will be light to moderate this week. On Thursday and Friday, there is a chance of dense fog in the night and early mornings.

The weekend will be dryer and sunnier, but also colder. The temperature will drop so low on Sunday that frost can be expected Monday morning.