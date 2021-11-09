The American health service CDC labeled the Netherlands as a "very high-risk area" concerning the coronavirus. The agency advises against traveling to the Netherlands.

The CDC also moved Luxembourg and the Faroe Islands from level three (high-risk) to level four (very high-risk). Other European countries, including Belgium and the United Kingdom, were already considered very high-risk. On Monday, 80 countries were on the list of very high-risk areas.

Level four is the highest in the classification used by the CDC. It mainly serves to inform American travelers about the risks related to the pandemic. That the Netherlands is now regarded as a very high-risk area does not yet affect travel from the Netherlands to the United States. The U.S. opened its borders to vaccinated travelers again on Monday.