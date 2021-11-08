The United States is reopening its land borders with Canada and Mexico to everyone who has been vaccinated. Travelers no longer have to prove an urgent need for the visit. People traveling to the United States by plane must also be vaccinated from Monday, except for Americans. Travelers still have to show a negative coronavirus test result before the flight, but only the test is no longer sufficient to enter the U.S.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March last year, the U.S. has had a strict entry policy. An American passport or residency permit was required for entering the country in almost all cases.

From January 2022, Americans also had to be vaccinated to go home. The opening of the borders was postponed several times. Since August 9, vaccinated Americans have been allowed to visit Canada, even for non-essential trips. Mexico never closed its borders.