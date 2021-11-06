The gym chain Basic Fit which manages over two hundred clubs in the Netherlands, has not been checking the identity cards of members when scanning the coronavirus pass. A Basic Fit spokesperson confirmed this after a report by Omroep Brabant.

In recent days, the Cabinet emphasized that in addition to the QR code, it is also mandatory to check a passport, identity card, or driver's license to prevent the misuse of QR codes.

As of Saturday, it has been mandatory to provide a valid coronavirus access pass.

The spokesperson said that the QR codes are automatically scanned upon entry to the gym. Visitors also need to use their membership cards to enter the gym, but no one checks both together.

When showing the QR code, it is the intention that the guests also prove their identity to see if the letters of the first and last name match the identity document.

The spokesperson could not immediately indicate whether Basic Fit had been in contact with the authorities. The chain said they check the coronavirus pass in the same way.

The company emphasized that members must also pre-book a time slot using their membership card. "You want to keep fitness accessible to everyone who wants to work on their health. This system has proven itself in France since the end of August," the spokesperson said.