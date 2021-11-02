The 16th edition of the Dikke van Dale dictionary contains many new words related to the coronavirus pandemic, NOS reports.

Among the new words in the Dutch dictionary are anderhalvemetersamenleving, referring to social distancing. Coronaveilig, which translates to "corona safe." Superverspreider translates to "super spreader" - an event that was the source of many coronavirus infections. And viruswappie - an insulting term used for someone who denies the seriousness of the coronavirus or the pandemic.

Anderhalvemetersamenleving, which translates to "1.5-meter society," was also voted the Dutch Word of the Year for 2020.

The new edition of the Great Dutch Dictionary contains thousands of new words. In addition to the pandemic, the new words have to do with current topics like climate change, social media, and inclusiveness. "These words show not only how the language but also how society is changing," the Van Dale website reads.

The new dictionary will be published in March.