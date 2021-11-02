The Merwedelijn, a new connection between Utrecht Central Station and Nieuwegein, should primarily be constructed underground. According to the municipality and province of Utrecht, new research shows that this is the best option. That will make the line the first subway connection in Utrecht.

There are plans for a second subway route that should pass under the historic city center, but Utrecht ordered further research into this. That subway will then be located under the route of the current bus lane at Vredenburg in the direction of Blitstraat.

In a proposal the office of mayor and aldermen sent to the city council on Tuesday, mobility alderman Lot van Hooijdonk wrote that a subway line "contributes to accessibility and quality of life" in the city. "An underground connection in the heart of the city offers much more space for pedestrians and cyclists in this increasingly busy area. We can no longer manage with buses," Van Hooijdonk said.

Underground transport will also save the traveler time, she promised. New public transport must accommodate the growth of the city. An estimated 50,000 travelers will use the Merwedelijn per day. Utrecht will grow considerably in terms of residents in the coming years. The construction of thousands of homes is planned in the Merwedekanaalzone alone.