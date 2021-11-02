Coronavirus passes will be required to enter a wider variety of locations in the Netherlands starting on November 6. Additionally, the use of face masks will be required in higher education facilities and all publicly accessible buildings which do not require a coronavirus pass.

Those who do not adhere to face mask rules may be fined 95 euros, according to a statement from the Cabinet. No fine for patrons evading the access pass rules was stated.

The new policy shift was discussed by Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge during a press conference on Tuesday. "Some people are against all measures. A cautious group wants many measures. Most of us are somewhere in between," Rutte said. "It is understandable that we struggle with that in our country."

Weekly Covid-19 hospitalizations have tripled in one month, with 1,152 patients admitted during the past seven days, according to the LCPS. There were 1,312 people with the disease in treatment on Tuesday, a figure which doubled compared to two weeks earlier. The average number of daily coronavirus infections has increased from 1,672 a month ago to 7,740 on Tuesday, according to raw data from the RIVM.

Access passes needed to enter many more venues

The access passes are most often displayed as QR codes in the CoronaCheck app. Temporary codes are distributed to people who tested negative for coronavirus within 24 hours of entering a location where the code is required. Fixed codes are given to people who have either recently recovered from an infection, or who are considered to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The QR codes will be required before spending time on a cafe's outdoor terrace, all events including those where seating is assigned, professional and amateur sports competitions and practices where people older than 18 take part, and also all organized arts and culture rehearsals for people 18 years of age or older.

"We know that the vaccine still works well against transmission. Not 100 percent, but that is also not possible," De Jonge said.

The current requirements for access passes will remain in place. That includes entering the indoor space of any bar, cafe, restaurant, club, or casino. They will also be necessary for museums, cinemas, music venues, theaters, conferences, trade fairs, and events without a fixed seat.

Cabinet ministers are also investigating if employers can ask employees for the QR codes at the workplace if customers and visitors are also required to use the system, such as in the hospitality sector. Other sectors are also being considered. They could also become necessary to enter non-essential retail locations, amusement parks, and zoos.

Those who need to get tested in order to receive their access pass will still be able to do so for free, the Cabinet said.

Face mask use expanded substantially starting this week

Face masks will be required in all indoor public spaces. This includes all supermarkets, retailers, libraries, and amusement parks. It also includes all public transportation facilities, such as stations, shops, platforms, and stops, and also everywhere in an airport.

The masks will again be required for people at vocational colleges, applied sciences universities, and research universities. The requirement is that people where the masks when moving around at these locations, but the masks may be removed when people sit down.

Additionally, face masks will also be required at businesses requiring close contact between the service provider and a customer. Both will need a face mask under the new rules. Sex work has been excluded from this requirement

The masks are not required to be worn where a coronavirus access pass is necessary for entry.