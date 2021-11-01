The majority of Netherlands residents are worried about the climate, with 69 percent saying they are concerned about global warming and 59 percent worrying about climate change's consequences for the Netherlands. Ipsos found this in a survey conducted for NOS in the run-up to the Glasgow climate summit.

Almost seven in ten Netherlands residents think the climate summit, where world leaders can consult on achieving climate goals, is good. But only 11 percent are confident that concrete actions will follow from the summit. 44 percent think the summit won't change anything, and 38 percent aren't sure.

Fifteen percent of Netherlands residents think it's too late to combat the effects of climate change. But 58 percent believe there's still time for action. More than half said that the Netherlands would have little influence on global climate change.

Netherlands residents are also disappointed in the caretaker Rutte III Cabinet and its action to tackle the consequences of climate change. Over half of residents think the government did too little in this area. Young people, in particular, believe the Dutch government should do more. A quarter of all Dutch people think there is enough attention for climate change.