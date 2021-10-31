As a result of the coronavirus restrictions, the Dutch intend to structure working from home and online meetings into daily life after the end of of the pandemic. This will lead to less traffic congestion, especially during rush hours, and will affect how often people use public transport.

Students are also more likely to continue studying from home. Twenty-five to thirty percent of students in secondary and higher education said they expect to continue participating in classes from home even after the end of the coronavirus measures, according to the Knowledge Institute for Mobility Policy (KiM).

Slightly more than half of the working Dutch population has already worked from home and held remote meetings during the coronavirus period, says KiM. However, there are substantial differences in the way employers facilitate working from home. There are few obstacles for people with office jobs but it has not been possible for about half of the working population to perform their jobs at home.

