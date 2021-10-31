A 14-year-old resident of The Hague died on Saturday afternoon after being in a home with a high concentration of carbon monoxide. Police said the victim was taken to hospital and died there.

Police received report around 2 p.m. on Saturday that someone was unwell in a house on the Melis Stokelann. Carbon monoxide detectors also went off. Measurements from the fire service showed that a high concentration of carbon monoxide was present. High levels of carbon monoxide were also found in two other homes.

First responders rushed the 14-year-old victim and another resident immediately to the hospital. Five officers who had helped clear the homes also inhaled the poisonous gas and were taken to hospital.

"The 14-year-old victim died there shortly after," a police spokesperson told the AD.

After a check, they were able to continue with their work. A police spokesperson said the other resident is still in hospital. The spokesperson could not say if the victim is in life-threatening condition.

After ventilating the three homes, new measurements showed that the danger had passed. Police said it is still unclear what caused the high concentration of carbon monoxide. Forensic experts are still investigating the case.

According to the fire service, carbon monoxide is known as a "silent killer."

"You can't see or smell it, but if you inhale it, there can be serious physical consequences," the fire brigade writes on their website.

Every year an average of eleven people die from carbon monoxide poisoning. An additional 150 end up in hospital.