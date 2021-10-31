In the northern part of the Netherlands, Aurora Borealis was visible around midnight on Sunday. Metrologists had already predicted earlier that the phenomenon would take place this weekend in the Netherlands.

Weer.nl first received reports of the Nothern Lights from Terschelling. To make the special night complete, a few shooting stars could also be seen in the glowing sky.

#Noorderlicht #Terschelling Sterrendeken met een vallende ster, wat een mazzel vannacht hier pic.twitter.com/PHHwzIkjOx — Sytse Schoustra (@SytseSchoustra) October 31, 2021

Some spectators posted pictures of the luminescent sky on social media.

Northern Lights become visible when electrically charged particles from the sun enter the Earth's atmosphere with speeds of between 300 and 500 kilometers per second.

When the particles collide with atoms and molecules, they create glowing rings. When the oxygen atoms in the Earth's atmosphere return to their original state, they emit the lights spectators can see Earth.

Oxygen atoms cause green and red lights, while decaying nitrogen atoms are responsible for purple-colored lights.

The Netherlands is the most southern European country where the Northern Lights are still visible. The Aurora Borealis is more common in places further North, such as Iceland, Norway and Finland.