The body of missing 32-year-old Joris Prins was discovered in the Bloeyendael Natural Reserve in Utrecht on Sunday morning. Authorities and volunteers have been combing the area since Sunday morning.

More than 120 volunteers, consisting of former military and uniform officers, from the national Veteran Search Team helped look for Prins. His body was discovered within a few hours.

Prins was last seen on Friday around 11:50 a.m. at the Monseigneur van de Weteringstraat in the Utrecht neighborhood of Buiten Wittevrouwen.

Police are still investigating the cause of death.