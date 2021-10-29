The Public Prosecution Service (OM) believes it has enough evidence to prosecute six young men suspected of gang-raping two teenage girls in Den Bosch in 2019. After nothing happened in this case for about a year, they'll have to appear in court in December, the OM told Omroep Brabant.

The OM dropped the charges against a seventh suspect due to insufficient evidence.

The suspects were released from pre-trial detention in June last year, during the previous public hearing in this case. One of the initially three minor victims pulled her statements, so the judiciary dropped some charges. According to the OM, the girl pulled back because she is afraid of the suspects. The case has since revolved around the gang-rape of two minor girls.

According to the OM, the girls were raped in a building on Orthen in Den Bosch in January and April 2019. The young victims said they were drugged at various times and sexually assaulted while in a defenseless condition.

The trial against the six suspects is scheduled for December 10 and 13. One of the suspects will appear in juvenile court on December 8 because he was a minor when the alleged rapes happened.