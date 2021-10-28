A Transavia airplane was evacuated on Thursday after a small fire ignited shortly after landing, a Transavia spokesperson confirmed after reporting by De Telegraaf. All passengers and crew disembarked safely.

The aircraft arrived at Schiphol Airport after departing Seville, Spain. All passengers and crew were being cared for at the Amsterdam airport.

The fire started near the landing gear. The spokesperson could not say exactly what caught on fire, and why the incident happened. Images on social media showed that several fire trucks arrived on scene.

The fire was quickly extinguished and other air traffic was not affected by the incident, Transavia said. The airline launched an investigation into the cause. The Dutch Safety Board is also at the scene for an exploratory investigation, the OVV announced on Twitter.