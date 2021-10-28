Landing gear fire forces evacuation of Transavia flight from Seville to Amsterdam
A Transavia airplane was evacuated on Thursday after a small fire ignited shortly after landing, a Transavia spokesperson confirmed after reporting by De Telegraaf. All passengers and crew disembarked safely.
Een snel optreden van de brandweer @Schiphol @transavia pic.twitter.com/AnS990aBTF— Daniel Back (@DanielBack1) October 28, 2021
The aircraft arrived at Schiphol Airport after departing Seville, Spain. All passengers and crew were being cared for at the Amsterdam airport.
The fire started near the landing gear. The spokesperson could not say exactly what caught on fire, and why the incident happened. Images on social media showed that several fire trucks arrived on scene.
Dat was een spannende landing @Schiphol pic.twitter.com/bWvhz6rVMC— Daniel Back (@DanielBack1) October 28, 2021
The fire was quickly extinguished and other air traffic was not affected by the incident, Transavia said. The airline launched an investigation into the cause. The Dutch Safety Board is also at the scene for an exploratory investigation, the OVV announced on Twitter.
Transavia Boeing 737-800 (PH-HXG, built 2017) experienced a fire in the main gear while taxiing at "Bravo" after landing rwy 18R at Amsterdam-Schiphol Intl AP (EHAM), Netherlands. Flight #HV6730 from Seville was safely evacuated via slides and overwing exits. @SchipholWatch pic.twitter.com/COQbS7GKR8— JACDEC (@JacdecNew) October 28, 2021
Reporting by ANP.