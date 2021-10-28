The Netherlands' population ate less meat last year because they could eat out less due to the coronavirus measures. Meat consumption at home only partially compensated for the restaurant closures, Wakker Dier reported based on research by Wageningen University.

According to the researchers, meat consumption decreased by 1.9 kilograms per person last year. The total meat consumption per capita was 75.9 kilos. In 2019 this was still 77.8 kilos. The term meat consumption refers to the total of meat, bones, and fat. About half of this is consumed as meat and cold cuts.

In 2010, meat consumption in the Netherlands peaked at 79 kilos. In the years that followed, it steadily decreased to 76.7 kilos in 2017. The following two years saw an increase again.

Last year saw the most significant decrease in meat consumption since the first measurement in 2005. But according to the animal activists, the amount of meat that Netherlands residents eat is still "unhealthily high."

The average Netherlands resident ate 730 grams of meat and meat products per week last year. "That is 46 percent more than the Nutrition Center recommends as a maximum because of the health risks of eating too much meat," said Wakker Dier.