Vaccination is a highly complex subject for many people, especially in Neder-Betuwe. The vaccination rate in Neder-Betuwe is well below the national average at 58 percent. "I, therefore, hope that everyone will take the step to use the given means against this dangerous virus," Mayor Jan Kottelenberg (CDA) of the mainly strict Christian municipality in Gelderland wrote.

Many residents refrain from vaccinations for religious reasons, and Kottelenberg is "greatly concerned" about this. He advised the Neder-Betuwe residents to get further information or talk to their GP. "It remains an individual choice, but we are all part of society, and in addition to caring for our own circle, we also have responsibilities for the people in our wider environment," said the mayor.

With his appeal, Kottelenberg joins a list of mayors of Christian municipalities who once again urge their residents to get vaccinated. Mayor Jan ten Kate of Staphorst started the council meeting on Tuesday with the appeal that his residents "should reconsider getting vaccinated," De Stentor reported.

"It is the way out of this situation," said Ten Kate, who also argued for mutual respect. "Give each other space. Literally by staying 1.5 meters away and figuratively by respecting each other's choices." Mayor Cees van den Bos (SGP) of Urk also made a similar appeal on Omroep Flevoland.

Last month, Mayor Breunis van der Weerd (SGP) of Nunspeet already urged his residents to get jabs because of the high infection rate in the Veluwe area. But he immediately let it be known that he himself did not do that because of his religious conviction. The mayor currently has a mild form of Covid-19, the municipality announced.