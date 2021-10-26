Mayor Lucas Bolsius of Amersfoort asked the National Ombudsman to investigate the evoking of spiritual energies at the Rusthof cemetery in Leusden. A group of people held a seance in the children's area of the cemetery in September to "explore the spiritual energies of the deceased." They had permission from the cemetery management to do so. Despite letters with explanations, the case is causing a lot of unrest in Amersfoort.

The seance became public knowledge after the father of a deceased child found a video camera at Rusthof. On it was a video of a ritual around a child's grave outside the cemetery's opening hours. According to the Rusthof management, the group needed quiet for their investigation. An employee of the cemetery accompanied them.

The management sent a letter with an explanation to all 15,000 relatives of people buried at Rusthof. Mayor Bolsius also sent a letter in which he acknowledged that the investigators should not have gotten permission. Amersfoort is also investigating what exactly happened at the cemetery.

According to the municipality, the ombudsman's investigation is needed to "restore trust and to be able to answer many questions carefully." Among other things, the ombudsman will speak with several parents of deceased children. The outcome of this investigation is expected within a few weeks. House rules were drawn up with Rusthof, and the Public Prosecution Service is investigating whether there was any grave robbery, according to the municipality.