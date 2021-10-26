Moderna's coronavirus vaccine can be given as a booster shot to all people aged 18 and older, the Committee for Medicines for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) determined on Monday. The Moderna vaccine was already allowed to be used as an extra shot for people with a severe immune disorder.

The Covid-19 vaccines' defenses against the coronavirus may weaken after a while. According to the EMA, giving a Moderna booster shot six to eight months after the second dose increases the number of antibodies. The booster shot contains half a dose of the vaccine. Possible side effects after the third shot are similar to those after the second dose, the EMA said.

The drug agency previously concluded that the Pfizer vaccine could be used for a booster shot for people over 18, at least six months after the second dose. The vaccine can also be used as a third shot for people with a severe immune disorder. The third shot must then be given at least 28 days after the second dose.

The EMA expects to get data from Janssen soon, with which the drug agency can assess a booster shot with that vaccine.