Hospitals in the Netherlands were treating 849 people with Covid-19, patient monitor LCPS reported on Tuesday. It took 24 days for the hospital tally to double from a low point on October 2. The figure was at its highest point since June 8, when the third wave of coronavirus infections tapered off just before the Delta variant's arrival.

The patient total increased by 7 percent in a day after accounting for new admissions, discharges, and deaths. It was the sixth time in nine days the figure rose by more than five percent. The tally jumped by 38 percent just since last Tuesday. A similar increase would put the total at about 1,170 within a week.

The current hospital total included 657 patients in regular care wards, a net increase of 60. The departments admitted 122 new patients with the coronavirus disease between Monday and Tuesday afternoon, the most in a single day since May 22. Intensive care units housed the other 192 Covid-19 patients, a net decrease of seven. The ICUs took on 14 new patients during the previous 24 hour period.

On average, hospitals admitted 114 people with Covid-19 each of the past seven days, according to the LCPS. That includes 17 sent directly to an intensive care unit. The cumulative total rose by 55 percent compared to a week ago.

The average number of daily coronavirus infections rose for the 23rd consecutive day on Tuesday. The RIVM said that it learned of 5,791 more positive coronavirus tests since Monday morning, which pushed the seven-day moving average up five percent to 5,561. The average, based on raw data alone, has jumped by 55 percent in a week. A combination of raw and corrected data put the figure closer to 5,533 after 25 straight daily increases.

About 15.3 percent of those tested by the GGD from October 18-24 were diagnosed with the infection. That is the highest rate of infection since the peak of the fourth wave of infections in mid-July. During the recent October period, about 32,100 people were tested daily at a GGD facility, the most since the end of July.

The cities with the most new infections reported on Tuesday were Amsterdam (253), Utrecht (139), The Hague (121), and Rotterdam (100). Utrecht reported its highest single-day total since the third week of July, as did Tilburg (80).

The capital's seven-day average increased by 75 percent in a week to 242, while the mean in Rotterdam rose by 10 percent to 153. That figure was 127 in The Hague, marking a 32-percent rise, and 88 in Utrecht after a gain of 43 percent. Though Tilburg's average was much smaller at 59, it has also increased by 71 percent.