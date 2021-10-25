The Cabinet is considering a new slate of coronavirus measures to slow down the rapid increase of new infections in the Netherlands. Health Minister Hugo de Jonge made the announcement after meeting with other members of the Cabinet on Monday afternoon, but he did not reveal what new restrictions might entail.

A decision on the matter is expected on Tuesday, November 2, and will be disclosed at a press conference that evening.

Despite the escalating number of infections, anonymous sources close to the government said on Friday that the Cabinet was unlikely to evaluate the situation before November 5. "On November 1st, we will receive new advice from the OMT, and then there will be a new decision moment. No doubt we'll see each other again shortly afterwards for the next press conference," Prime Minister Mark Rutte said during his last press conference on the issue with De Jonge by his side.

However, Covid-19 hospitalizations increased faster than predicted, De Jonge told reporters before and after Monday's Cabinet meeting. "It's just advancing too fast. We will have to face that the numbers are rising faster and earlier than expected," he said. Any new approach is to prevent a situation where hospitals have to decide which patients to accept, and which patients they are unable to treat due to capacity issues.

Because of that, they want the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) to produce new policy advice earlier than planned. The document is expected on Friday, but might be ready sooner than that.