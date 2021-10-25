The number of coronavirus patients that need hospital care is rising faster than expected, said caretaker Minister Hugo de Jonge (Public Health). "We will have to relate to that." De Jonge did not want to say whether new measures are necessary because he is still holding coronavirus consultations with colleagues from the Cabinet this afternoon.

De Jonge responded to the increasing number of infections before a meeting with the Cabinet formation informateurs. Here, at the invitation of the parties involved in the formation, he will talk about the fight against the coronavirus in the coming winter and the period after that.

De Jonge called the question of whether additional measures are needed a "very justified one." Although the figures are rising faster than expected, they are still "within the bandwidth," he said. The Outbreak Management Team pointed out that there is still a lot of uncertainty about the number of people who could end up in the hospital in the current situation.