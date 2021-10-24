Two people died in separate stabbing incidents in Den Bosch and Papendrecht on Saturday night.

The murder of a 20-year-old woman took place around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in a house on the Slagendreef in Den Bosch, Omroep Brabant reported. Her dog was also wounded. A rescue service rushed the injured animal to a veterinary clinic in Waalwijk.

The victim had been able to flee the house. She banged on her neighbor's door for help but died before paramedics were able to help her.

Police arrested a 21-year-old woman in connection with the crime.

In a separate attack, a man died after a knifing in Papendrecht, Rijnmond reported. The murder occurred in an apartment on the Guido Gezellestraat around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Despite medical help, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police took a 37-year-old woman into custody in connection to the murder. Three children were removed from the apartment after the attack, according to neighbors.