Many shooting stars will be visible in the Netherlands in the coming weeks due to several meteor showers coinciding during this period. The peak occurs on November 17. That night, between 23 to 34 shootings stars will be visible per hour.

This week many stars fell from the Orionids meteor shower. Orionids are pieces of space rock that can reach speeds of more than 200 thousand kilometers per hour. They come from the Comet Halley.

The Orionids are not well visible this year due to weather conditions. As a result, only two meteors from the swarm can be seen per hour. One requirement is that the air must be clear.

In the coming weeks, the chance of seeing shooting stars will increase further because the moon will wane in the upcoming period.

At the beginning of November, 17 to 26 shooting stars from several swarms can be spotted in an hour in a dark and clear sky.