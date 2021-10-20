Companies in the Netherlands made 2.1 billion euros in environmental investments last year. That is 931 million euros more than the year before, Statistics Netherlands reported.

The vast majority (94 percent) of the investments were aimed at improving air quality. This included investments in solar parks, air filters, and wind turbines. Dutch companies also spent 85 million euros on improving water quality, such as water waste purification installations. The rest of the money went to combating soil pollution, limiting noise pollution, waste processing, or nature protection.

The stats office pointed out that the amount invested in green projects varies greatly year by year because investments in large projects only count in the year they are realized - an investment in a wind farm only counts when the turbines start turning for the first time, for example.