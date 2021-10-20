The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) registered 4,609 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours. It is the first time since the end of July that the number of new cases exceeded 4,000 in one day.

The seven-day average also increased. In the past seven days, an average of 3,801 people tested positive for the coronavirus per day. Last week Wednesday, that number stood at an average of 2,798 cases per day.

The number of deaths as a result of a coronavirus infection increased by 10. Not all those people died in the past 24 hours because it sometimes takes a while before a death is reported to the RIVM.

In Amsterdam, the highest number of people received a positive test result: 209 people heard that they had contracted the coronavirus. In Rotterdam, there were 126 people, and in The Hague, 110. In Apeldoorn, 77 new coronavirus cases were registered and 66 in Utrecht. Only 15 municipalities had no new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 650 coronavirus patients in Dutch hospitals, according to the most recent figures from the National Coordination Center for Patient Distribution (LCPS). That is 33 more than Tuesday. So far, on Wednesday, five coronavirus patients were moved to another region with help from the LCPS, two of whom are ICU patients.

The number of patients admitted to intensive care rose by 13, the most significant increase in occupancy in one day since mid-August. The ICUs are currently treating 165 seriously ill people with Covid-19. Eighteen new people were admitted to intensive care units. Because people were also moved to a nursing ward or died, the occupation increased slightly less.

There were a total of 485 coronavirus patients in the nursing wards on Wednesday, on balance an increase of 20 people. 84 new patients were admitted to the clinics.

Due to the pressure on hospitals, the LCPS decided to start coordinating the distribution of coronavirus patients across the country again on Wednesday. By relieving the burden on the regions with the most coronavirus patients, the LCPS hopes to keep healthcare accessible everywhere.