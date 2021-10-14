The province of Utrecht has the wealthiest residents of the Netherlands, is stated in The State of Utrecht, which will be presented on Thursday. The report expects that the province will continue to grow until 2050, both in terms of population and economy, De Telegraaf reports.

The State of Utrecht includes a database that contains figures about the working and living climate of the 25 municipalities in the province of Utrecht.

According to the report, almost all municipalities in the province will continue to grow in terms of population until 2050. The exceptions are the small centers of IJsselstain, Montfoort, Lopik, and De Bilt, where a slight population decline is expected in the coming decades. The municipalities expected to see the biggest population increases are Woudenberg (26.7 percent), Renswoude (21.2 percent), Utrecht (20.9 percent), and Bunshcoten (16.7 percent).

The city of Utrecht will continue to attract young people. Utrecht is currently the least aging city of the four major Dutch cities, and that will remain the case until at least 2035. In that year, 17 percent of Utrecht residents will be over the age of 65. In the other large cities, that is around 20 percent.