The Netherlands' approach to dealing with the coronavirus crisis fell seriously short in various areas, consultancy firm KPMG concluded in a report that will be published later on Thursday, NRC reported.

The Dutch Cabinet often intervened late because they made policies based on the number of people in hospital rather than infections, KPMG said, which means that some coronavirus deaths could have been prevented.

Compared with Scandinavian countries like Norway, Finland, and Denmark, the Netherlands performed significantly more poorly in excess mortality and economic growth. The Netherlands had 24,000 more deaths than expected during the pandemic, while the Scandinavian countries recorded hardly any excess mortality. Denmark, Finland, and Norway quickly implemented strict measures like lockdown, quarantine, and border controls. And these measures resulted in the absence of economic damage, KPMG said.

The consultancy firm also expressed surprise that the Netherlands ignored international advice from the World Health Organization, among others, on things like testing and mandatory face masks in public places.

KPMG looked at the strategy followed by the Dutch government and its results between March 2020 and July 2021. Its research consisted of an extensive literature study of public sources and an analysis of data available worldwide. The Dutch Safety Board is also investigating the Dutch approach to the pandemic, with its first report expected early next year. A parliamentary inquiry will follow.

Earlier this week, two parliamentary committees in the United Kingdom concluded that the UK's approach to the coronavirus was "one of the greatest public health debacles" in British history.