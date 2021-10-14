Ernst Kuipers, chairman of the national acute care network LNAZ, believes that the coronavirus access pass should remain in use until the end of spring to cope with the coronavirus crisis. Kuipers said in talk show Jinek that with the large number of people who are now susceptible to Covid-19 and who could potentially end up in the hospital, it is wise to stick to the pass for a while.

When asked how long he thinks the coronavirus access pass will be needed, Kupers answered, "all winter. Until April or May."\

Kuipers said that the access pass, and other measures like getting tested if you have symptoms, could expire sooner if the vaccination rate continues to rise. "Because then we end up in a different situation."