A hot air balloon crashed into the Tempio Voltiano museum near Lake Como in Italy, knocking a statue off the century-old building. Footage recorded by a local fire chief shows the hot air balloon first hitting some trees and then flying into the museum. No one was injured, NOS reports.

Local media report that the collision happened at around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, blaming it on a sudden gust of wind.

According to the broadcaster, the hot air balloon has a Dutch registration, but an Italian company was flying it at the time of the collision. The former owner told the NOS that he sold the balloon six months ago and confirmed that it went to Italy. The Italian company could not be reached for comment.