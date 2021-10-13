On Monday, the Spanish police arrested two Dutch men aged 55 and 56 on suspicion of illegal arms trafficking. They wanted to cross the border from Spain to France with a van full of war weapons and ammunition, De Telegraaf reports.

The two Dutch men were caught on the AP-7 highway just before the La Jonquera border crossing. The police found two grenade launchers, a 50-millimeter mortar, mortar ammunition, war-caliber bullets, grenades, an artillery sight, and various tools for reloading mortar projectiles in their vehicle.

The police seized the weapons. The suspects are in custody for further investigation.

In 2019, a Dutch couple was arrested at this same border crossing with an arsenal of war weapons in their van.