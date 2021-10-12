An explosion severely damaged Appie's Premium Bar in Helmond during the early hours of Tuesday morning. It appears to be a targeted attack on the building, a spokesperson for the police said to Eindhovens Dagblad. No one was injured.

The explosion on Noord Koninginnewal happened around 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday. The building sustained severe damage. Photos from the scene show doors lying on the pavement, windows shattered, and parts of the ceiling hanging loose.

There are four rooms above the bar rented out to tenants. The residents of three of them were home during the explosion. The blast left them shaken but not injured.

One of the residents told Eindhovens Dagblad that someone tried to set fire to the bar with a firebomb earlier on Monday evening. The police confirmed that the explosion was the second attack on the bar. The manager refused to comment.